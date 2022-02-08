DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,730 FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,364,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,233 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 423.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 807,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 653,149 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,433,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

FTAA stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

