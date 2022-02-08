DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Invests $2.88 Million in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $253.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

