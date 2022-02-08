Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after buying an additional 304,665 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $83,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dell Technologies by 195.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 233,944 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

