Dendur Capital LP Makes New $16.86 Million Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,000. Lennar makes up 2.5% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dendur Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Lennar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 7.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lennar by 60.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Lennar by 27.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,884. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.01. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

