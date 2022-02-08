DeRace Achieves Market Cap of $96.84 Million (DERC)

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $96.84 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeRace has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00005022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00049404 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.52 or 0.07047074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00052583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,430.44 or 0.99936385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055272 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006320 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

