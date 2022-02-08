DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.20.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get DermTech alerts:

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DermTech by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,820,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 464,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.