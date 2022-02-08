Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 73.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Landsea Homes by 159.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

LSEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

LSEA stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

