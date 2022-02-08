Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 2,913 Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $417,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 204.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.48.
A number of equities analysts have commented on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.
