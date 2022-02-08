Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 2,913 Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $417,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 204.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.