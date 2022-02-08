Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a £105 ($141.99) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($155.51) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($135.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a £100 ($135.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.35).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,375.19 ($113.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,486.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,582.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £129.77 billion and a PE ratio of 105.05. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($91.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,523 ($128.78).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

