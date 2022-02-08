Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Abrdn (LON:ABDN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
ABDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.75 ($3.81).
Abrdn stock opened at GBX 244.90 ($3.31) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.32. Abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226.10 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($4.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80.
Abrdn Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
