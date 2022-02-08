Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Abrdn (LON:ABDN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ABDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.75 ($3.81).

Get Abrdn alerts:

Abrdn stock opened at GBX 244.90 ($3.31) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.32. Abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226.10 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($4.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($220,554.43). Also, insider Hannah Grove acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($102,636.92).

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.