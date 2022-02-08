Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 425 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($6.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.42) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 442.22 ($5.98).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 408.65 ($5.53) on Tuesday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 250.35 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 400.55 ($5.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £80.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 357.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($432.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

