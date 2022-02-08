Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price to $21.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on F. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.82.

NYSE F opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $5,052,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 133.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 144,096 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 675,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

