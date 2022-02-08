DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Shares Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) by 24,559.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909,079 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 29.44% of DHC Acquisition worth $28,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,825,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,820,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,534. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

