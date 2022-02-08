Diane M. Rubin Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. 13,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

