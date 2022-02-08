Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Turbine updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.660-$1.680 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.45-0.47 EPS.

APPS stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $45.98. 5,198,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,145. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

