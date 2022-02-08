Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $254,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 11.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Aflac by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 5,314.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.