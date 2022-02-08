Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $219.18 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $219,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

