Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $240.14 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,889,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $240,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

