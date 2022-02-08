Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Post were worth $245,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Post by 17.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Post by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Post by 172.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POST opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.76. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.