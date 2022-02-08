Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,974 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $216,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

