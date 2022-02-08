Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,580 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $227,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $336.51 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

