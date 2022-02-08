Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $222,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,505 shares of company stock worth $22,551,321 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

SIVB opened at $618.40 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $467.22 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $664.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.92.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

