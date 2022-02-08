Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the period. Diodes makes up about 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Diodes worth $18,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,545,000 after buying an additional 110,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diodes by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after buying an additional 59,384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 177.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 10.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,006,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIOD stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.85. 1,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.11. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock worth $5,382,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

