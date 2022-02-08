Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $952,185.86 and $68,933.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.04 or 0.00043825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00105676 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars.

