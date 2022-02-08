Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 37.4% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth about $326,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 22.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $514.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

