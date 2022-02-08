Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.010-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Douglas Emmett also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.01-$2.07 EPS.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE DEI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.21. 990,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,598. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.34. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Emmett stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.