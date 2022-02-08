Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRETF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

