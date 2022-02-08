DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.85

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 9702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $20,280,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $3,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

