Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 251.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 69.4% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.73. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

