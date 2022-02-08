DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DD opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28.
In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
