DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). DURECT reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DURECT.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in DURECT by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in DURECT by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.
DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
