Dusk Network (DUSK) 1-Day Volume Hits $58.50 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $206.84 million and approximately $58.50 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00106531 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

