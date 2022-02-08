DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.640-$3.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.030 EPS.

DXC Technology stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

