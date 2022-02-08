DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.640-$3.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.030 EPS.
DXC Technology stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXC Technology (DXC)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.