Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,866 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

