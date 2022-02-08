Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 1,304 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 551.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Shares of DGX opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.