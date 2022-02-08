Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 185.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.