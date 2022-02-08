Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 143.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $80,987,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 44.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,480,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,160,000 after purchasing an additional 452,487 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average of $151.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

