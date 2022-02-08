Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.