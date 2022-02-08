Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,654,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,306,000 after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,276,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,206,000 after acquiring an additional 60,625 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day moving average of $148.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

