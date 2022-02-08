Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 16,746 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,264 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 29.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,020,000 after acquiring an additional 753,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

