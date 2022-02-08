Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,773 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after buying an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,952 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

