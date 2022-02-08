Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

NYSE:EMN opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

