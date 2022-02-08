Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $194.00 at Wolfe Research

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective cut by Wolfe Research from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $150.13 on Monday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.