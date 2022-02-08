Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 18th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.
NYSE:EVN opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
