Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 18th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:EVN opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

