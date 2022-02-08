Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86. 388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

