Edgeless Hits 24-Hour Volume of $446.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $446.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00105436 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

