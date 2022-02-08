Ediston Property Investment Plans Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 84.75 ($1.15) on Tuesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 64.98 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.19). The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.64.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
