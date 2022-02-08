Ediston Property Investment Plans Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 84.75 ($1.15) on Tuesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 64.98 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.19). The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.64.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

