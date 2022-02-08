Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of EW opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,260 shares of company stock worth $15,288,954. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

