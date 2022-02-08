El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) COO Sells $324,813.06 in Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 139,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,627. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $488.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.47. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth $204,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

