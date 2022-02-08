Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.950-$6.950 EPS.

EA stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $136.53. 62,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,158. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

